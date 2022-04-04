After investigating a double homicide at the Circle K on Grant Line Rd., officers pursued a suspect to a restaurant on Charlestown Rd. where he took a hostage.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Several agencies are investigating after New Albany Police officers shot a man suspected of killing two people at a gas station Monday morning.

According to New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Circle K on Grant Line Rd. around 10 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man and a woman who had been shot and killed.

While in the area, officers saw a red SUV quickly leaving the scene. Officers with NAPD and the Floyd County Sheriff's Dept. pursued the vehicle to Kamer Miller Rd.

Bailey said the SUV "became damaged" and a man got out, ran inside of the Onion Restaurant & Tea House on Charlestown Rd., and came out holding a woman at gunpoint.

According to police, the man forced the woman into a vehicle, but she managed to escape. Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said she was injured during the incident, but she was not shot.

Huls said the man attempted to use the car he was in to run over officers, at which time they shot at him. The man and the woman were both taken to the hospital.

"After an initial review of the incident, it appears all officers at the scene of the officer-involved shooting followed policy and acted appropriately," NAPD Chief Todd Bailey said.

Indiana State Police, the Floyd County Sheriff and Clark County Sheriff's Office are helping with the investigation. Huls said ISP will handle the police pursuit and shooting and New Albany Police will lead the investigation of the double murder.

