Jay County man shot, killed by police

DUNKIRK, Ind. — Police shot and killed a Dunkirk man Thursday morning.
Police said Dunkirk Police Chief Dane Mumbower and Officer Erica Post responded to a complaint in the 200 block of Mt. Auburn Street Thursday morning.
According to a press release from the Jay County Prosecutor's Office, officers shot 36-year-old Kevin P. Zimmerman. Zimmerman died at the scene.
Both Mumbower and Post suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives from the Indiana State Police are now handling the investigation.
