x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Jay County man shot, killed by police

Police said the shooting happened while officers were responding to a complaint Thursday morning.
Credit: Adobe Stock/vmargineanu

DUNKIRK, Ind. — Police shot and killed a Dunkirk man Thursday morning.

Police said Dunkirk Police Chief Dane Mumbower and Officer Erica Post responded to a complaint in the 200 block of Mt. Auburn Street Thursday morning.

According to a press release from the Jay County Prosecutor's Office, officers shot 36-year-old Kevin P. Zimmerman. Zimmerman died at the scene. 

Both Mumbower and Post suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

Detectives from the Indiana State Police are now handling the investigation.

Related Articles

RELATED: IMPD releases bodycam video from officer-involved shooting on south side

What other people are reading: 

In Other News

19-year-old arrested in double shooting at Jewish Community Center