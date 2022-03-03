Jay County man shot, killed by police

Police said the shooting happened while officers were responding to a complaint Thursday morning.

Police said Dunkirk Police Chief Dane Mumbower and Officer Erica Post responded to a complaint in the 200 block of Mt. Auburn Street Thursday morning.

According to a press release from the Jay County Prosecutor's Office, officers shot 36-year-old Kevin P. Zimmerman. Zimmerman died at the scene.

Both Mumbower and Post suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Indiana State Police are now handling the investigation.