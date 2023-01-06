Indianapolis resident raises concerns after her apartment is sprayed with bullets

One of the bullets fired near Cherelle White's apartment Sunday went through a window and into her furnace.

INDIANAPOLIS — Cherelle White is, unfortunately, used to the sound of gunshots.

"You just hear them, 'pew-pew-pew' and there that bullet hole went out through the window through the wall, into my furnace," said White.

She's been living at the Indy Town Apartments on East 21st Street near Arlington Avenue for about a year. She said, since February, shootings have been consistent.

Early Sunday morning, several shots hit her building. A police report says officers found four shell casings.

"Right now, I feel unsafe, me and my kids, to even have my kids here," said White. "I don't know if they're going to come back and shoot up the apartment again. It's just been going on nonstop and they are not doing anything, no concern."

She said her apartment complex does have armed security standing by.

"Security only sits here like 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the employees, but what about the residents? We stay here, the employees don't stay here," said White.

Safety isn't White's only concern. She said she doesn't want to turn on her air conditioning because of the bullet hole.

"We pay our rent. We’re not behind, so why not fix our window? I have kids. It’s not just me. Even if I didn’t have kids, I’d want my window fixed, because money’s just going out that hole," she said.