Noblesville man charged with criminal recklessness, pointing firearm at Carmel homeowner

The incident happened Sunday, May 28 at a home in the 3300 block of Eden Village Place, near Keystone Avenue and East 126th Street.

CARMEL, Ind. — Police arrested a Noblesville man in connection to an incident involving a firearm Sunday night.

Police responded to a report of shots fired on May 28 in the 3300 block of Eden Village Place, near Keystone Avenue and East 126th Street, shortly before 10 p.m.

Earlier in the day, police said the suspect, later identified as 50-year-old Andrew Bryant, of Noblesville, went to a home while armed with a handgun and demanded to know information about the homeowner.

Police said the people in the home called Carmel police, who then began an investigation. Bryant had left the area before officers arrived, and as a precaution, the homeowners left their home.

When the homeowners returned home that evening, there were multiple bullet holes inside.

Investigators were able to identify Bryant as the suspect and took him into custody.

Police are still trying to determine a motive in the incident.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office charged Bryant with criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm at another.

Police said there is no additional threat to the community at this time.