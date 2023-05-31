Dozens of gunshots fired in Indianapolis park

Two groups of people are said to have exchanged gunfire Tuesday evening.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for the people who fired dozens of gunshots at a city park on Indianapolis' near north side Tuesday.

Police confirmed to 13News that a group on the basketball court at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park exchanged gunfire with people driving by.

It's the third time in two weeks that gun violence has been investigated at an Indianapolis park.

People who live nearby say they're concerned about their safety. They're angry and scared. So scared, many said they didn't want to speak with 13News on camera.

Homes were caught in the crossfire after a car driving past the park opened fire on people on the basketball court. At least one person on the court returned fire.

There were several yellow evidence markers on the basketball court, each representing a shell casing found by investigators. Police said 45 shell casings have been recovered so far.

Witnesses said the car involved took off after the shooting. One witness told police they thought someone in the car threw something out a window. Officers spent several hours searching the area for what they believe could have been a weapon used in the incident.

The park, in the city's Kennedy-King neighborhood, is a favorite of families in the area who walk, bring their kids to play and have picnics in the pavilions. On Tuesday, neighbors told us they don't feel that's a safe choice right now.

Asked if people should avoid the park for fear of midday gunfire, an IMPD spokesperson said the shooting was a targeted incident.

"The one thing that they can do to help, I'm sure a lot of them have cameras or a lot of people saw things, so if they did see something or they have camera footage that may help us with a description of the individuals involved, to obviously give us a call," said IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer.