3 injured in wrong-way crash on I-70, suspect arrested

Latasha Williams, 40, of Indianapolis, is facing several potential charges, including operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing serious bodily injury.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 40-year-old Indianapolis woman was arrested Friday morning after driving the wrong way on Interstate 70 near downtown Indianapolis.

Indiana State Police responded to reports of a 2016 Ford Mustang going east in the westbound lanes of I-70, near the Rural Street and Keystone Avenue exit, shortly before 1:15 a.m.

The wrong-way driver, later identified as Latasha Williams, struck a 2016 Jeep head-on and was not injured in the crash. Two adults and one juvenile who were in the Jeep were taken to a hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, a trooper suspected Williams was intoxicated. She was given field sobriety tests and a certified blood test at a hospital, the results of which are pending at this time. The trooper was able to develop probable cause and arrested Williams.

She was taken to the Marion County Jail and is facing potential charges in the crash:

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing serious bodily injury

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a BAC of .08 or more, causing serious bodily injury

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a BAC above .15

Two westbound lanes of I-70 were closed for two hours overnight due to the crash.