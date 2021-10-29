4 juveniles in custody after armed carjacking, police chase on Indy's west side

The carjacking happened around 4:30 a.m. on Lakeview Drive, and the police chase ended in the 5900 block of West Morris Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Four juveniles were arrested Friday morning after an armed carjacking and police chase on the west side of Indianapolis.

IMPD officers were called to Lakeview Drive, near West 10th Street and Interstate 465, around 4:30 a.m. on a report of a possible carjacking.

Police found the vehicle at that address, but the driver pulled away and eventually stopped in the 5900 block of West Morris Street, near West Washington Street and I-465, about four miles from where the pursuit started.

According to police, four juveniles — three boys and one girl — got out of the vehicle and tried to run from police but were quickly taken into custody. Police also found a weapon at the scene.

Nobody was injured in the incident.