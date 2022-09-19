Indianapolis officers seize shipments laced with 28 pounds of ketamine

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Customs and Border Protection officers seized multiple shipments laced with $200,000 worth of ketamine.
On Sept. 10, officers at the Indianapolis port inspected two shipments from the same shipper in Madrid, Spain, containing shirts inside gift boxes. A further inspection revealed 28 pounds of ketamine hydrochloride concealed between the cardboard of nine gift boxes.
The street value of the ketamine was estimated to be $200,000.
"Our highly experienced officers continue their mission to protect American citizens," Indianapolis Port Director Jeremy Brodsky said. "We are committed to stopping the flow of illegal and dangerous drugs that are used to prey on innocent civilians."
Ketamine is a Schedule III drug used in both human and veterinary medicine to induce sedation, immobility and relief from pain. Overdoses can lead to nausea, irregular heart rate, muscle stiffening, unconsciousness and respiratory failure leading to death.
In April, agents told 13 Investigates they are on pace for a record-breaking year.
