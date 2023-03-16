Indianapolis mother facing charges in 1-year-old's death

An autopsy report determined Kalimah Hernandez died of "complications from thermal injury." Doctors also said the girl had several broken bones.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is facing charges for the death of her 1-year-old in November 2020 on the city's far east side.

On Nov. 26, 2020, medics responded to a report of a child with burn injuries in the 4100 block of Cordell Street, near 42nd Street and North Post Road.

According to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, the child, later identified as Kalimah Hernandez, had burns that covered approximately 25% of her body. She later died from the burns.

Alexandria Jones, the child's mother, told police her daughter got the burns while taking a bath in the kitchen sink. After the incident, prosecutors said Jones didn't seek medical treatment for Hernandez in a timely manner.

An autopsy report determined Hernandez died of "complications from thermal injury." Doctors also said the girl had several broken bones. The autopsy report also found the child could have survived the thermal injury with appropriate medical attention.

Jones has been charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.