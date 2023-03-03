Marion man sentenced 38 years for neglect resulting in 1-year-old's death

An autopsy determined the child's skull had a compression fracture. The coroner also found bruises on the child's legs, which had patterns from fingers and knuckles.

MARION, Indiana — A judge sentenced a man from Marion to 38 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for his role in the death of a 1-year-old.

On Feb. 20, 2019, 21-year-old Tyree Resnover and 19-year-old Kira Fear flagged down medics in the 6000 block of North Keystone Avenue, near Kessler Boulevard East Drive, to help with her 1-year-old boy.

Medics arrived and pronounced the child dead at the scene.

At the time, Resnover and Fear said the 1-year-old fell down the stairs at their nearby Airbnb. However, an autopsy determined the child's skull had a compression fracture. The coroner also found bruises on the child's legs, which had patterns from fingers and knuckles.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office said Resnover's phone records revealed he did an internet search of "what is a sign of a concussion for a baby."

A jury convicted Resnover of neglect of a dependent resulting in death after a three-day trial in January.