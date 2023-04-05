Indianapolis mayoral candidate accused of theft at Plainfield business

Police said the alleged theft happened Jan. 29, 2022, at Bassett Heating and Cooling in Plainfield.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A man seeking to become the next mayor of Indianapolis is facing a theft charge related to an incident at a Plainfield facility in January 2022.

According to his campaign website, John L. Couch is running as a Republican candidate for mayor of Indianapolis.

A probable cause affidavit says Plainfield police officers responded to a report of a theft at Bassett Heating and Cooling, located at 706 W. Main St., on Jan. 29, 2022.

A witness told police they saw a man loading items from the property into his truck.

Court documents say when police arrived, they saw then-56-year-old John Couch of Indianapolis trying to load a water heater into the back of his truck, which already had other metal items in it.

According to court documents, police asked Couch how much of the metal in his truck was from Bassett Heating and Cooling, and Couch allegedly told them he loaded a couple of panels and moved the other items behind the dumpster.

Court documents say Couch told police he was at the facility to pick up the metal and said he regularly picks up scrap metal in the area.

Couch told police when he drove by the facility, he saw an air conditioner, furnaces and water heater sitting out.

When police asked Couch if he had gotten permission to take the metal, Couch allegedly avoided the question and said it was the first time he had been there.

Police then spoke with the property owner, who confirmed Couch was not supposed to be on the property and did not have permission to take the metal.

The property owner allegedly told police there is a "No Trespassing" sign posted on the side of the building where Couch tried to take the items and that all material in and around the dumpster is property of Bassett Heating and Cooling.

The Hendricks County Prosecutor's Office filed a misdemeanor theft charge on March 21, 2023.

In an email to 13News, Couch said he filed a citizens complaint with the Plainfield Police Department. He also included a letter to Bassett Heating and Cooling in which he denied removing anything from the company's property. Couch also accused the Plainfield officer involved in his theft case of making false statements under oath.

Documents included in Couch's email to 13News also included a tort claim notice letter sent to the Town of Plainfield.