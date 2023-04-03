Kokomo police seek car theft suspect

Theft Investigations On March 31, 2023, a victim reported to the Kokomo Police that his vehicle was broken into in the 700 block of Westminster Lane. The suspect stole miscellaneous items. In addition, a subject was seen on home surveillance video attempting to get into other vehicles in the 100 block of South Wildwood. This same subject may have targeted other vehicles in the Boulder's West subdivision in early March of 2023. The subject is suspected to commit these thefts or attempted thefts in the early morning hours, under the color of darkness, while riding a bicycle. If anyone recognizes the person depicted on home surveillance video or have any information concerning these cases, they are asked to please contact the Kokomo Police Department at (765) 456-7017. You can always report tips anonymously by downloading the "Kokomo PD" mobile app from the iOS or Google Play stores. You can also text a tip to us by texting TIPKPD, then a space, and then your tip, and send it to 847411. Citizens are reminded to lock their car doors if you leave them parked outside overnight. Never leave valuables in plain view inside your vehicle. Remember all defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.