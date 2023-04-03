Kokomo police seek car theft suspect

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo have released footage of a suspect they believe is responsible for a string of car thefts throughout the town.
On Friday, March 31, a victim reported to the Kokomo police that his vehicle was broken into in the 700 block of Westminster Lane, near West Jefferson Street.
The suspect reportedly stole "miscellaneous" items, according to police. That same suspect was also seen on home surveillance footage trying to get into other cars in the 100 block of North Wildwood Drive, near West Sycamore Street.
Police believe the same subject may have targeted other vehicles in the Boulder's West subdivision in early March 2023.
Police think the suspect committed these thefts or attempted thefts in the early morning hours while it was still dark and was believed to be riding a bicycle.
If anyone recognizes the person depicted on home surveillance video, or has any information concerning these cases, they are asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7017.
Tips can also be reported anonymously by downloading the "Kokomo PD" mobile app from the iOS or Google Play stores. You can also text a tip to by texting TIPKPD, then a space, and then your tip to 847411.
Police are reminding residents to lock their car doors if you leave them parked outside overnight, and to never leave valuables in plain view inside your vehicle.