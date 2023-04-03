Teens arrested in West Lafayette stolen cars, thefts

The thefts happened between March 26 and March 30. Among the items stolen was a handgun.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The West Lafayette Police Department arrested a 15-year-old and 16-year-old in a string of recent stolen cars and thefts.

Between March 26 and March 30, police in West Lafayette took several complaints from people who had thefts from their unlocked cars and two stolen cars – one of which had a gun in it.

The first stolen car was found several hours after it was taken. The second was spotted in Lafayette and was chased twice by police before it was found abandoned.

Police increased patrols in the New Chauncey area and spotted the teens attempting to steal a car. The teenagers took off and were caught by officers a short time later. The stolen handgun was also recovered.