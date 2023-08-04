Indianapolis man pursued in Muncie drives right to jail

State police say 44-year-old Joshua G. Little drove away from a Muncie traffic stop in a reportedly stolen vehicle and stopped right in front of the county jail.

MUNCIE, Ind. — An Indianapolis man drove himself right to jail during a pursuit in Muncie early Friday.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Nick Albrecht spotted a 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer which reportedly had a stolen registration. During a traffic stop, the driver, later identified as 44-year-old Joshua G. Little of Indianapolis, drove away from the trooper.

After a brief pursuit, state police say Little stopped the vehicle - right in front of the Delaware County Justice Center.

Little was taken into custody without further incident. He was preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement, theft and driving while suspended. Police said he also has three active arrest warrants for dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and auto theft.