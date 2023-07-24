4 juveniles in custody after crash, burglary at eastern Indiana gun store

Winchester police said multiple guns were stolen in the incident.

WINCHESTER, Indiana — Police in eastern Indiana took four juveniles into custody early Saturday morning for their alleged roles in crashing into a gun store and stealing several guns.

Around 3:45 a.m. on July 22, Winchester police responded to an alarm activation at the Apex Shooter Supply, near U.S. 27 and East Washington Street.

Police arrived and determined a car crashed into the front doors, and multiple guns were stolen.

A short time later, police said they located the suspect vehicles, and a chase ensued into Ohio.

Police confirmed four juveniles were taken into custody.

Around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Apex Shooter Supply posted a message on its Facebook page that said, "We will be closed today due to burglary. Please don’t come to our store it is an active crime scene. We will update hours next week."

The Randolph County Sheriff's Department, Union City Police Department, Darke County (Ohio) Sheriff's Department, Greenville Police Department, Ohio State Patrol, Indiana State Police, Federal ATF, and the Darke County and Randolph County communication centers assisted in the incident.