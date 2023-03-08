Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting on Indy's near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on the city's near northeast side Thursday morning.
Police said officers were conducting a traffic stop at East 34th Street and North Parker Avenue, near North Keystone Avenue, around 9:45 a.m. on Aug. 3 and claim the driver ran from the car. Officers chased after the driver. During the chase, an officer fired a shot, which hit the suspect.
IMPD claims officers began life-saving treatment to suspect. The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.
IMPD said officers found a gun at the scene, and would only say it did not belong to IMPD or the officer that fired a shot.
Police confirmed no officers were injured.
East 34th Street, between Sherman Drive and Keystone Avenue, will remain closed for an extended period of time during the investigation, and police asked people to avoid the area.