Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting on Indy's near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on the city's near northeast side Thursday morning.

Police said officers were conducting a traffic stop at East 34th Street and North Parker Avenue, near North Keystone Avenue, around 9:45 a.m. on Aug. 3 and claim the driver ran from the car. Officers chased after the driver. During the chase, an officer fired a shot, which hit the suspect.

IMPD claims officers began life-saving treatment to suspect. The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

IMPD said officers found a gun at the scene, and would only say it did not belong to IMPD or the officer that fired a shot.

Police confirmed no officers were injured.