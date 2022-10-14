Indianapolis man sentenced in 2015 killing of pregnant woman at her northwest side home

Larry Jo Taylor Jr. was sentenced to 86 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for the murder of Amanda Blackburn.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man learned his sentence Friday afternoon for killing a 28-year-old woman, who was pregnant with her second child, at her home on the northwest side of Indianapolis in November 2015.

Larry Jo Taylor Jr. was sentenced to 86 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for the murder of Amanda Blackburn, as well as additional felonies related to burglaries of multiple homes.

13News reached out to the Blackburn family, who declined to provide a comment on Taylor's sentencing.

On the morning of Nov. 15, 2015, police responded to reports of break-ins in the 2800 block of Sunnyfield Court, near 38th Street and West Kessler Boulevard North Drive.

Davey Blackburn, Amanda's husband and a local pastor, testified at Taylor's trial and said he got up around 4:30 a.m. that morning, read his Bible, then went to the gym at about 6 a.m. Davey said he left the door unlocked because they only had one house key at the time and it was on his wife's key ring.

Blackburn said he was at the gym for about an hour. He was on the phone with a friend when he came home, so he stayed in the driveway so his conversation didn't wake his pregnant wife or their toddler.

He entered the house after 8 a.m. when he found Amanda face down, naked on the floor near the fireplace and Christmas tree. She was unconscious and bleeding, so he called 911.

Taylor and two allegedly saw Davey leave that morning and decided to burglarize his house, with Taylor later allegedly telling his accomplices, "I smoked her."

Taylor was convicted of the following charges in September:

Murder

Burglary — Level 1 felony

Two counts of theft — Level 6 felony and misdemeanor

Criminal confinement — Level 3 felony

Two counts of burglary — Level 4 felonies

Auto theft — Level 6 felony

Carrying a handgun without a license — Class A misdemeanor

"Nearly seven years after this tragic and senseless murder, justice has been secured for Amanda," Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a news release. "I commend the Blackburn family and the community for the tremendous amount of patience and grace they have shown throughout this process. We hope that today's resolution provides finality to a very difficult chapter."

Two of Taylor's accomplices in the Blackburn robbery and killing have also been sentenced.

Diano Gordon was sentenced to 30 years after Taylor's conviction. Gordon will serve 25 years in prison and five years probation.

Jalen Watson was sentenced to 29 years for robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and 10 years each for two counts of burglary. The sentences will be served concurrently.

Both Gordon and Watson took plea deals and testified against Taylor in his bench trial.