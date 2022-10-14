Starbucks on Monument Circle closing due to safety concerns

The coffee shop, located at 55 Monument Circle, will have its last day of operation Thursday, Oct. 27.

INDIANAPOLIS — Starbucks is closing its Monument Circle location in downtown Indianapolis due to safety concerns.

The coffee shop, located at 55 Monument Circle, will have its last day of operation Thursday, Oct. 27.

A Starbucks spokesperson told 13News that employees will have the opportunity to transfer to a nearby station.

"There are a number of factors we consider when closing a store, and safety is one of them," a Starbucks spokesperson told 13News. "The incidents at this store are at a level that we don't feel we can provide a warm and safe experience that people expect when they go to a Starbucks location."

In June 2022, Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz said the company may consider reversing its policy to let anyone, including non-customers, use their bathrooms.

The open bathroom policy was first implemented in May 2018 after the controversial arrest of two Black men at one of the company's Philadelphia locations. The men had been asked to leave a store after one was denied access to the bathroom. They were arrested by police after sitting down to wait for a business meeting. Witnesses captured the incident on video and it went viral.

At the time the policy was announced, Schultz said he didn't want the company to "become a public bathroom" but they didn't want people to feel "less than" if they were refused access.

During an appearance at The New York Times DealBook D.C. policy forum, Schultz said a growing mental health crisis was making it hard for employees to manage stores.

In July 2022, Starbucks announced it was closing 16 stores around the country because of repeated safety issues, including drug use and other disruptive behaviors that threaten staff. The closed locations were in Seattle (six), Los Angeles (six), Portland, Oregon (two), Philadelphia (one) and Washington (one).

Here is the full statement a Starbucks spokesperson shared when asked about the Monument Circle location's closing:

We routinely review the partner and customer experience in our stores, to see if the store is thriving, partners (employees) are feeling supported, and that we are meeting customer needs. Our local leaders are, and have always been, empowered to use the many resources at their disposal to modify store operations and create the best experience for our communities. But when necessary, we will make the decision to close a store.

Our first priority is to make sure our partners are safe at work. We will continue to work to make sure that partners can focus on crafting exquisite beverages and creating connections in a safe, warm, and welcoming environment.