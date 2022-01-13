x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man sentenced to 30 years for attempted murder in stabbing attack on Indianapolis woman

Charles Green's sentencing was part of a plea deal.
Credit: IMPD
Charles Green

INDIANAPOLIS — Charles Green will spend decades in prison for a 2020 stabbing attack that nearly killed a woman.

A judge sentenced Green to 30 years in prison for attempted murder.

The stabbing happened May 27, 2020 as a woman was meeting her friend in a church parking lot. When she arrived, she found her friend and her friend's boyfriend arguing. 

The victim approached and spoke to Green, who then stabbed her in the neck multiple times, cutting an artery. He then slit the woman's throat before running away.

During a 911 call, the victim can be heard asking for help and saying, "Charles slit my throat."

Green's sentence was part of a plea deal.

Related Articles

In Other News

Business asks for help after food truck stolen