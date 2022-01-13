Man sentenced to 30 years for attempted murder in stabbing attack on Indianapolis woman

Charles Green's sentencing was part of a plea deal.

INDIANAPOLIS — Charles Green will spend decades in prison for a 2020 stabbing attack that nearly killed a woman.

A judge sentenced Green to 30 years in prison for attempted murder.

The stabbing happened May 27, 2020 as a woman was meeting her friend in a church parking lot. When she arrived, she found her friend and her friend's boyfriend arguing.

The victim approached and spoke to Green, who then stabbed her in the neck multiple times, cutting an artery. He then slit the woman's throat before running away.

During a 911 call, the victim can be heard asking for help and saying, "Charles slit my throat."