Indianapolis man arrested after 47-mile police chase on I-65

The chase started near the 243-mile marker on I-65 and ended when the vehicle went into a field near the 196 mile-marker.

LOWELL, Ind. — A 31-year-old Indianapolis man was arrested Monday night after leading police on a chase for nearly 50 miles in the northwestern part of the state.

According to the Indiana State Police Lowell District, a white 2020 Toyota Camry mad several traffic violations while driving south on Interstate 65 near the 243 mile-marker around 11:15 p.m.

A trooper tried to pull over the driver, later identified as Jarrett Astin Rivera, but the driver refused and continued driving between 60-80 mph.

During the chase, another trooper set up stop sticks near the 230 mile-marker. Police said the driver tried to avoid the stop sticks but struck them and continued driving south on I-65.

Troopers then placed stop sticks at the 225 and 218 mile-markers, but the driver avoided them both.

Then, the Rensselaer Police Department set up stop sticks at the 215 mile-marker, which the vehicle hit. However, the driver still tried to drive away at 60-70 mph but lost a rear tire.

More stop sticks were placed at the 205 and 198 mile-markers, with the vehicle hitting both of them.

Eventually, the vehicle ran off the right side of the road near the 196 mile-marker and continued driving into a field for a few hundred yards.

Jasper County sheriff's deputies arrested Rivera in the field without further incident.

After the arrest, police learned Rivera had an active warrant through the Marion County Sheriff's Office for dealing cocaine and resisting law enforcement.

Police also said Rivera had marijuana, paraphernalia and another drug on him. According to police, evidence indicates Rivera likely destroyed suspected narcotics prior to being arrested.

Rivera was taken to the Lake County Jail, which is where the police chase started.