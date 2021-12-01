Police: 2 dead in shooting on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police are investigating after two people were fatally shot early Wednesday evening.
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 8800 block of Westfield Way, which is just southwest of East 91st Street and Westfield Boulevard.
Officers responding to a report of a person shot found two victims with apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to hospitals but were pronounced dead a short time later.
There's no word on suspects or a possible motive. Detectives are at the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as additional information becomes available.
