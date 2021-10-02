Police searching for suspect involved in Logansport hostage situation

Schools in the area have been shut down.

INDIANAPOLIS — Law enforcement officers are searching for a suspect involved in a domestic situation with a possible hostage in Logansport.

Indiana State Police, Logansport Police Department and the Cass County Sheriff's Department responded to the incident just before 9 a.m. According to ISP, there was a possible hostage and a barricaded man at a home on Pottawatomie Road, east of 18th Street.

ISP said the suspect has left the home, possibly traveling on food. His identity has not yet been verified, but police believe he is Hispanic, around 40 years old, and 5'10" and around 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing dark clothing. Police are considering him to be armed and dangerous.

According to our partners at the Pharos-Tribune, all Logansport schools are on lockdown until further notice. The newspaper reports there are children involved in the situation.

Officers from multiple agencies are searching for the suspect, and police encourage anyone who sees someone matching the description to call 911 and not approach him.

There is a large police presence in the Pottawatomie Road area, and police advise the public to stay away.