Indiana mother and daughter sentenced for COVID-19 unemployment fraud

In total, the fraud schemes the women participated in involved more than $95,000.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Two Indiana women were sentenced in connection with a Nigerian fraud ring exploiting unemployment insurance programs during the pandemic.

Andrea Renee Pytlinski, 40, and her mother, Rose Ann Azzarello, 61, both of Fort Branch, Indiana, were arrested and charged with wire fraud in July 2020.

The women were fraudulently collecting Washington State unemployment benefits and then withdrawing the funds before fraud detection could catch it. The women would then wire the funds to the Nigerian fraud ring and keep a portion for themselves.

“The investigative work of our federal and local law enforcement partners is to be commended,” said acting U.S. Attorney John E. Childress. “They prevented funds designed to help struggling Americans during a very difficult time from being used by greedy, money hungry thieves, and assured these fraudsters would be held accountable.”

“Today’s sentencing illustrates the Secret Service’s commitment to protect the nation’s financial service infrastructure by vigorously investigating COVID-19 unemployment fraud,” said Eric K. Reed, Special Agent in Charge, Secret Service Indianapolis Field Office. “The Secret Service is proud to partner with the Fort Branch Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Internal Revenue Criminal Investigation, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to successfully arrest and prosecute those who attempt to defraud critical COVID-19 relief programs and the American taxpayer.”

Pytlinski was sentenced to 18 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $27,522 in restitution. Azzarello was sentenced to four years of supervised release and ordered to pay $27,522 in restitution.