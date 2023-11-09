Indiana Court of Appeals holds court on the court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Hundreds of high school students watched as lawyers brought arguments and answered questions from the three-judge panel at the home of the Pacers and Fever.

INDIANAPOLIS — The sound of the bang of the gavel replaced the bounce of the basketball as the Indiana Court of Appeals brought its “Appeals on Wheels” program to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

"Absolutely the most unique courtroom,” said Indiana Court of Appeals Chief Judge Robert Altice Jr. “It's the only time my face will ever be on the big screen. So, I'm a huge Pacers fan. But it was actually fun to be here on the court today."

Hundreds of high school students watched as lawyers brought arguments and answered questions from the three-judge panel.

"No one knows what we do,” said Indiana Court of Appeals Judge Nancy Vaidik. “We're like in the ivory tower. And no one knows what we actually do. We're sitting there reading transcripts, reading briefs. Kids don't usually ... it's not exciting. But I think we try to make it exciting, understandable, and a learning experience."

The case heard on the court Monday involves Tyreontay Jackson. He's appealing his conviction for the December 2020 shooting death of Freddie Hegwood as he sat in a car in a Brownsburg neighborhood. Trial evidence included gang member Instagram messages and rap song lyrics talking about the shooting.

"I don't believe it's sufficient to show a conspiracy,” argued appellate attorney Lisa Manning. “And I don't believe it's sufficient to show an agreement or a meeting of the minds with the intention to murder Freddie Hegwood, which is what the state's required to show to have that hearsay be admitted."

"The trial court did not err in admitting mostly non-hearsay statements or to the extent they were hearsay, statements of co-conspirators,” argued Indiana Deputy Attorney General Tyler Banks. “This Court should affirm both of his convictions."

This Indiana Court of Appeals road show has visited all 92 counties. The court hearing at Gainbridge Fieldhouse also served as a civics class field trip for many local high schools, with students getting the chance to ask the judges questions after the hearing.

"I love the questions from the students,” said Indiana Court of Appeals Judge Dana Kenworthy. “The interaction with the students is probably my favorite part and to see kids involved, engaged - frankly, have their phones put down - they're looking you in the eye and asking questions is pretty exciting."