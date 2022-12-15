Brownsburg mom fights for justice 2 years after her son's death

"I keep waiting for it to get better," said Tonya Hegwood. "But living in a world without him is complete torture."

INDIANAPOLIS — "He'll never be forgotten, ever," said Tonya Hegwood, mother of Freddie Darnell Hegwood.

It's been two years since Hegwood last saw her son. Two years since Darnell was killed.

"I keep waiting for it to get better, but living in a world without him is complete torture," she said.

Darnell was just 17 years old when he was shot and killed off Haag Road in December 2020.

Hegwood said she knows her son wasn't perfect, but she said he was a great son, both caring and silly.

"He was loyal, loving, kind," she said.

Now, two years to the day since his death, Darnell's family and friends are coming back together inside Northwestway Park in Indianapolis, sharing stories and keeping Darnell's memory alive.

"D was so big on fate and understanding that things happen and it's our job to keep going," said Christina Vernon, a friend of Darnell's.

“It’s more of just keeping on going and doing stuff that he would do,” said A.J. Dee, another friend.

In the cold December air, they huddle together to share laughter and stories about the lives he touched.

"And I miss him and I love you Darnell and mom's always got you," Hegwood said. "You will never be forgotten."

Holding tight to their memories while releasing balloons, letting the wind carry them away.

"Being able to let off balloons or lanterns, light candles and walk away with little keepsakes keeps us with him," Vernon said.

Three of Darnell's killers are now behind bars. Darnell's mother has helped bring them to justice herself, spending months on social media to help investigators track them down. Antonio Lane, Kamarion Moody and Tyreontay Jackson have all been sentenced. Jeremy Perez is still awaiting trial, scheduled to start next month.

"These trials, they're lingering and we have one more to go," said Hegwood.

Until that last trial is over, she said she's not giving up. She's ready to keep pushing forward for her son and for justice.