Indiana State Capitol Police searching for armed robbery suspect

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Capitol Police is investigating an armed robbery that happened in the Senate Avenue parking garage in downtown Indianapolis Tuesday.
Detectives say the incident happened at 9:45 p.m. on the fourth floor of the garage. Police released surveillance images of the suspect, who has not yet been identified.
Police believe the man in the photos pointed a gun at the victim and demanded money, then ran away, going east on New York Street.
Anyone who can identify the suspect or with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indian at 317-262-TIPS.