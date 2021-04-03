Indiana State Capitol Police searching for armed robbery suspect

Police are looking for a man who they say pulled a gun on a victim and demanded money.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Capitol Police is investigating an armed robbery that happened in the Senate Avenue parking garage in downtown Indianapolis Tuesday.

Detectives say the incident happened at 9:45 p.m. on the fourth floor of the garage. Police released surveillance images of the suspect, who has not yet been identified.

Police believe the man in the photos pointed a gun at the victim and demanded money, then ran away, going east on New York Street.