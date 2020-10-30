WATCH LIVE: Indiana attorney general candidate and Marion County prosecutor discuss legalizing marijuana

Weinzapfel has already called on state lawmakers to legalize marijuana.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana attorney general candidate Jonathan Weinzapfel and Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears planned to discuss legalization and regulation of marijuana on Friday.

Weinzapfel has already called on state lawmakers to legalize marijuana.

The democratic AG candidate released a statement on Monday that said he believes legalizing the substance would help fund public education and reduce the state's prison and jail populations.

“As Attorney General, I would work with the Indiana General Assembly to create a well-regulated system and advocate that tax dollars generated from the sale of recreational cannabis to be directed towards public schools and giving teachers a raise," Weinzapfel said. "I also would push for a portion of those new dollars to be invested in supporting and improving public safety."

Weinzapfel also pointed out that Michigan and Illinois have already legalized marijuana use recreationally while Ohio allows it for medical purposes.