Indiana State Police warn parents of medicated candy during Halloween

LOWELL, Ind. — Indiana State Police are putting out a warning about medicated candy during Halloween this year.

Troopers recently made a bust in northern Indiana that included marijuana edibles. Police warn the candy can look very much like the original thing. ISP said parents should look closely to see if the word "medicated" is on any of the packaging.

The warning said in part: "Please thoroughly check all candy and don't assume it's 'OK' just because it looks 'OK.'"

Police also made a bust of a woman in St. Joseph County that allegedly had 52 marijuana edibles, 33 THC vape cartridges labeled 90% THC, approximately 5 ounces of suspected marijuana, marijuana wax, and multiple different pills identified as controlled substances.