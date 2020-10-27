Wanted fugitive arrested in Lawrence County

Demetrious Coleman, 36, had been avoiding police by moving around various southern Indiana cities.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind — A man wanted for multiple drug and gun charges is now in custody thanks to the work of multiple law enforcement agencies.

The Indiana State Police Bloomington District Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section and Drug Enforcement detectives continued an investigation into the location of 36-year-old Demetrious Coleman, of Evansville Monday.

Coleman had warrants for multiple charges:

Dealing methamphetamine - Level 2 felony

Possession of methamphetamine - Level 3 Felony

Two counts of carrying a handgun without a license with a prior conviction - Level 5 felonies

Possession of a legend drug - Level 6 felony

Possession of Marijuana - Class B Misdemeanor

Coleman is believed to have been moving around cities and towns in southern Indiana to avoid police. ISP troopers found out Coleman was at a residence in the 300 block of Heltonville Road. Police said evidence showed he was dealing methamphetamine.

Police got a search warrant to search the home and carried it out early Tuesday morning. They found Coleman, reportedly destroying methamphetamine while another person in the home, Austin R. Perry, 35, tried to run out the back door.

When officers caught Perry, they found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He's now facing charges for maintaining a common nuisance and possession of less than 3 grams of methamphetamine. Police arrested Coleman on his outstanding warrants, plus additional charges of dealing methamphetamine and obstruction of justice.