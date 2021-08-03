IMPD trying to identify suspected serial catalytic converter thief

Investigators believe the suspect is involved in other thefts of catalytic converters in the downtown area.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are trying to identify a suspect believed to be behind several catalytic converter thefts downtown.

On March 4, just after 10 a.m., IMPD officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East Vermont Street. The suspect is described as a white male, possibly in his 50s, driving a white GMC SUV with possible paper plates.

IMPD released surveillance images of the suspect and surveillance video. Anyone with information about the suspect should call IMPD Downtown District Detective Stephen Gorgievski at 317-327-6489 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.