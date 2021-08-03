Indianapolis releases March safety plan as tournament games begin

There will be more cameras, IMPD officers and Public Safety Ambassadors keeping an eye on things downtown.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis city leaders released a public safety plan on Monday as basketball tournaments begin during a very busy March.

The efforts include additional cameras as part of the b-link program, Public Safety Ambassadors patrolling the downtown area, and a new partnership with the Relay app. Relay is a locally-developed app-based community engagement and crime prevention service allowing residents and visitors in the downtown area to easily connect with public safety personnel regarding non-emergency concerns.

There will also be an increased officer presence downtown during the tournaments.

“This month, Indianapolis will be the center of the basketball universe, with dozens of games in multiple tournaments. And when fans and teams from across the country arrive in Indy, they will find a downtown that has fully prepared for the health and safety of both our guests and our residents,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett.

“No city does March like Indianapolis, and the men and women of the IMPD are proud to be a part of ensuring a safe, fun, and memorable experience for residents and visitors enjoying the Circle City this month,” said Josh Barker, IMPD Deputy Chief of Operations.

People visiting downtown can call 911 for emergencies. If it isn't an emergency, people can use the Relay app to take a picture and share other details directly with IMPD.

