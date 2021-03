The incident happened near Hillside Avenue and I-70.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting on the city's near northeast side Friday morning.

Police were called to the 1800 block of Holloway Avenue, near Hillside Avenue and I-70, around 2:45 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

When police arrived, they found a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.