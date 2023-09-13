IMPD touts technology in crime fighting success

IMPD said the cameras have helped with leads in crimes, calls for domestic violence to homicides, missing persons, and fatal hit and runs.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police Department is touting cameras and other technology in its crime fighting success.

As part of a news conference, IMPD said it has added 63 automated license plate readers bringing the total to 321 in the city. IMPD's proposed budget calls for funding to add 150 more.

IMPD said the cameras have helped with leads in crimes, calls for domestic violence to homicides, missing persons, and fatal hit and runs.

13News has found court documents that show the license plate readers have been key evidence in a series of high-profile cases.

When a Dutch soldier was shot and killed downtown and two others wounded, police used the camera system to identify a suspect vehicle.

The cameras were also key to developing a suspect in a road rage shooting that led to an attempted murder charge.

In another case, the cameras were used to help with a suspect after somebody fired shots into several houses on South Mount Street on the city's west side on four different days in January.

IMPD was unable to provide details on how much the city has spent on the camera system to date.

Mobile trailer cameras and public safety cameras

In 2023, the city added six mobile trailer camera systems for a total of 12.

The devices do not need any hardwiring for internet or power. They can be used to stream back video in real-time and are used in high-crime areas or when there are large gatherings for events.

IMPD has also added 32 public safety cameras with five views on each setup. In total, there are about 100 camera systems in use.

In its 2024 budget, IMPD hopes to add 50 more.

B-link technology

The city is also touting the B-link camera system.

It said there are about 60 businesses that participate with 180 views.

IMPD said 30 businesses were added in 2023.