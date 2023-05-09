Troubled Indianapolis gas station installs B-Link camera system

The B-Link system allows police to tap in for livestream access and use captured footage in investigations.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD announced Monday the Emerson Food Mart and Shell gas station at 34th Street and Emerson Avenue has joined the B-link camera program.

The B-Link system allows police to tap in for livestream access and use captured footage in investigations. The project is a partnership with IMPD and the Indy Public Safety Foundation.

The announcement comes after a violent stretch where four people were shot and killed on the gas station's property in the span of four months.

"I talked to him personally, about this potential," said IMPD deputy chief of investigations Kendale Adams. "Again, most businesses will tell you, 'Hey, I'm good. I've got my own system,' but that business in particular said, 'Yeah, whatever it takes to continue to increase public safety, we're willing to do.'"

Police hope the installation of this technology will send a message.

"Now, hopefully with the real time with the B-Link program, they're on cameras and now have a sign that says, 'Hey, we have the ability to live stream to IMPD,'" said Adams. "Hopefully those efforts will go a long way in reducing the violent crime there."

Police say B-Link is one suggestion they give to businesses that see repeated violence.

"Absolutely," said Adams. "That's something I think our district commanders take a special focus in and B-link just happens to be one of those strategies that is pitched to those businesses."

This gas station is now one of about 50 locations around the city using B-link cameras.