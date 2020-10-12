IMPD responds to deadly shooting on northeast side

The shooting on Houston St. occurred just after 8:15 a.m. Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating its second deadly shooting Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a report of person down in the area of 20th and Houston streets on the near northeast side just after 8:15 a.m.

They found a person who had sustained what appeared to be a gunshot wound near 1900 Houston St. just north of Brookside Park.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police have not shared the identity of the victim or what may have led to the shooting.

Homicide detectives were also called to the northwest side just after 3 a.m. Thursday after a man was shot and killed on Auburn Street in the neighborhood just west of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.