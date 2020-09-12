IMPD asking public's help in identifying armed burglar

The man was caught on video taking electronics from a home on Indy's north side.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking the public to help identify an armed burglary suspect.

The man, caught on camera, was burglarizing a home in the 2100 block of East 65th Street on the north side of Indianapolis around noon Monday. IMPD North District officers and SWAT responded to the scene, but the suspect was not at the home when they arrived.

Investigators were abled to get surveillance video from the crime. Video shows the man walk into the home with a gun in his hand. A dog inside the home barks at him, but that doesn't distract him. The man moved furniture around, the took electronic devices before walking out of the home.