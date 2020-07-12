19-year-old charged in murder of girlfriend

Brenen Mosley is facing murder and criminal confinement charges in the shooting death of Autumn Garay.

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Monday a 19-year-old has officially been charged in the murder of his girlfriend.

Brenen Mosley has been charged with murder and criminal confinement in the incident.

On Nov. 29, responded to a shooting inside an apartment in the 9000 Westfield apartment complex on Indianapolis' east side. When they arrived, they found Mosley injured, and his girlfriend, Autumn Garay, shot to death.

Mosley suffered a graze wound in the shooting. At the scene, he told police he accidentally shot his girlfriend and then shot himself. He went to the hospital for treatment, and police arrested him after his release.

In court documents, Mosley allegedly told officers he shot Garay. and then himself. He changed his story at one point, claiming she shot herself and he didn't want her to die alone, so he shot himself.

Mosley admitted to not calling 911 and shooting himself after shooting Garay.