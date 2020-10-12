IMPD investigates deadly shooting on northwest side

Just after 3 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 3100 block of Auburn Street and found a man shot there.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating an overnight shooting just west of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway that left a man dead.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities have not identified the dead man.