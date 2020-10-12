IMPD investigates deadly shooting on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating an overnight shooting just west of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway that left a man dead.
Just after 3 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 3100 block of Auburn Street and found a man shot there.
Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Authorities have not identified the dead man.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).