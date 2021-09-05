Officers were called to the area of 10th Street and Arlington Ave. just after 2:30 a.m. on a report of shots fired in the area and found the victim.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead in a parking lot near 12th Street and Arlington Avenue Sunday.

Officers were called to the area of 10th Street and Arlington Ave. just after 2:30 a.m. on a report of shots fired in the area. They were on their way when they were directed to find the man lying in the lot at 1115. N. Arlington Ave.

He appeared to be shot and medics pronounced him dead at the scene. Authorities have not shared his identity or any information on what may have led up to the shooting.