IMPD locates missing 2-year-old who was inside stolen pickup truck on city's east side

Police said the theft happened at a gas station at 3402 N. Emerson Ave., near East 34th Street, at 10:20 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD located a 2-year-old boy that had been in a pickup truck that was stolen.

The child was in the back of a pickup truck when his mother stopped at a gas station at 3402 N. Emerson Ave., near East 34th Street, at 10:20 a.m.

IMPD spoke to the mother and said she had gone into a store to get an item. and left her 2-year-old boy in the back seat. While in there, she said a man got into her truck and took off.

Police issued an alert for people to be looking for the truck or a small child left by themselves.

Right around noon, a good Samaritan spotted the child near Crawfordsville and North High School roads and called police. The child was located safe and will be reunited with his mother.

Police are still looking for the truck and ask if anyone sees it to call 911.

IMPD is investigating a car theft that occurred in the 3400 block N. Emerson Ave at 10:20 am this morning.



A 2006 red Nissan pick-up truck with Indiana plate TSM709 was taken.



A 2-year-old Hispanic male was in the back seat. IMPD is actively attempting to locate the child. pic.twitter.com/wmy9uMZDEf — IMPD (@IMPDnews) September 20, 2022

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until recently that the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.