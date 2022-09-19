'Stand together united' | Community lines streets to welcome fallen Richmond officer home

Community members lined the streets to honor Officer Seara Burton's service and her sacrifice for Richmond, as her body was brought back to the community she served.

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Richmond community is coming together to honor the life of a Richmond police officer who died five weeks after she was shot in the line of duty.

Ofc. Seara Burton died Sunday night. More than one month earlier, she was shot during a traffic stop in Richmond. She remained hospitalized in Ohio for weeks and was eventually transferred to hospice, where she passed away.

On Monday night, her body was once again back home in Indiana. Throughout the day, community members in Richmond have been stopping by the police department where Burton's police unit is parked, leaving messages and flowers as they come to thank the officer for her service and sacrifice once again.

"This is just something that I felt I was called to come out here and let them know that there is good people that support them and do care and do want to rally around them and this is one of those times I needed to be here for them," said Richmond resident Karen Hickey.

It's been a devastating five weeks for the eastern Indiana community.

"It's sad. It's been a sad month. We see all these signs in everybody's yard of her picture and the dog. She's just been on everybody's mind," said Kachina Hembree, who also lives in Richmond.

Soon after Burton died, her body was taken to Dayton, Ohio, where her organs were able to help save the lives of others after her passing. It's one final way Burton was able to put others first.

"I'm just real proud of her," Hembree said.

Community members were out in force to say 'thank you' to Burton and the police department for their service to others. They showed up to honor Burton's service and her sacrifice for Richmond, as her body was brought back to the community she served.

"Honor. I want them to know we're here to honor them and to let them know, what happened wasn't right," said Angela Barrett, a Richmond resident.

Community members lined the streets to thank Burton and welcome her home.

"There were a lot of us that cried. Even me. But this will be a day that nobody will forget. She will be always in our thoughts and prayers," said Joann Plummer, a Richmond resident.

"I was hoping for a different outcome. I was hoping we would be welcoming her back and she would be healthy and that there would have been a miracle, she would have been a living miracle. It's tragic that there was not the outcome we were hoping for but now, Richmond come together, rally together and I hope that we can stand together united as one," Hickey said.