Police trying to find damaged Jeep in deadly hit-and-run on Indy's northeast side

The Jeep is suspected to have damage to the front passenger side, including a broken headlight and side marker light.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is searching for a silver 2007-2017 Jeep Patriot possibly involved in a deadly hit-and-run on the northeast side of Indianapolis Sunday.

Police were called to the 6300 block of East 56th Street, near North Arlington and Shadeland avenues, around 12:30 a.m. Police arrived and found a man had been hit and killed.

The Jeep is suspected to have damage to the front passenger side, including a broken headlight and side marker light.

If you locate a vehicle matching the description, you can contact the IMPD Crash Investigations Office at 317-327-6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

Other weekend hit-and-runs

There were two other hit-and-runs over the weekend.

Saturday evening

A woman died after a hit-and-run Saturday evening on east side of Indianapolis.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Chester Avenue, near Prospect Street and Southeastern Avenue.

The person who was hit was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Marion County Coroner's Office confirmed the victim died from their injuries and identified them as 28-year-old Mary Adame.

Saturday morning

A man died early Saturday morning in a hit-and-run on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

IMPD said the incident happened around 5:45 a.m. in the 7700 block of North Shadeland Avenue, near the Interstate 69 exit onto Interstate 465.