IMPD investigations lead to seizure of multiple guns, arrest of juveniles and wanted felon

IMPD said it arrested eight people in three investigations over the weekend.

INDIANAPOLIS — Recent IMPD investigations resulted in seizures of multiple handguns and the arrest of juveniles and a wanted man.

On June 11, IMPD said officers were monitoring cameras in the downtown and canal areas after a disturbance with juveniles. Those officers were able to use the cameras to direct responding officers to the juveniles.

Officers located the group of teens and one of the officers noticed a bulge in the left pant leg of one of the teens.

A rifle was found in the pants of a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old was also arrested for possession of a firearm.

Both were taken to the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center.

Also on June 11, officers in the 5700 block of Wilkins Street spotted a wanted man getting into a car. Officers stopped the car and arrested 20-year-old Sao Sorsor Junior. He was wanted for felony burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Officers also arrested 18-year-old Lemuel Gathing for carrying a handgun without a license, possession of cocaine, and possession of marijuana.

Officers then served a search warrant at a home in the 2300 block of Hoyt Avenue and found five loaded handguns and three loaded rifles.

Josiah Twitty, 21, was arrested for dealing in marijuana and Randall Hill, 42, was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by serious violent felon.