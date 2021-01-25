x
Crime

IMPD investigating triple shooting early Sunday morning

Police say three people walked into a hospital suffering from gunshot wounds around 3:17 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a triple shooting on the near north side of downtown early Sunday morning. 

Police say three people walked into a hospital suffering from gunshot wounds around 3:17 a.m. 

One of the victims was in critical condition while the other two were stable.

Police believe the incident happened near E 16th Street and N New Jersey Street. 

The investigation is ongoing. No other details were immediately released. 

This was the fourth shooting in Indianapolis since 11:30 p.m. Saturday. 

This triple shooting was less than an hour before a juvenile was found shot in the 3300 block of E 36th Street and 6 people were killed on Adams Street

