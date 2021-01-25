IMPD investigating triple shooting early Sunday morning

Police say three people walked into a hospital suffering from gunshot wounds around 3:17 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a triple shooting on the near north side of downtown early Sunday morning.

One of the victims was in critical condition while the other two were stable.

Police believe the incident happened near E 16th Street and N New Jersey Street.

The investigation is ongoing. No other details were immediately released.

This was the fourth shooting in Indianapolis since 11:30 p.m. Saturday.