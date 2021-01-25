IMPD investigating triple shooting early Sunday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a triple shooting on the near north side of downtown early Sunday morning.
Police say three people walked into a hospital suffering from gunshot wounds around 3:17 a.m.
One of the victims was in critical condition while the other two were stable.
Police believe the incident happened near E 16th Street and N New Jersey Street.
The investigation is ongoing. No other details were immediately released.
This was the fourth shooting in Indianapolis since 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
This triple shooting was less than an hour before a juvenile was found shot in the 3300 block of E 36th Street and 6 people were killed on Adams Street.