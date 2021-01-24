IMPD investigating multiple people killed in northeast side shooting

Officers are investigating on Adams St. just south of E 36th St.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that left multiple people dead on the northeast side overnight.

Police were first called to the 3300 block of East 36th Street on a reported shooting. A juvenile victim was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Then investigators discovered multiple shooting victims in the same area in the 3500 block of Adams Street. Police said multiple adults were killed, but have not confirmed how many.

Homicide detectives are working to determine what happened and have cordoned off a block in each direction to search the area for evidence.

3/3 Police have expanded their perimeter at least a block in each direction as their search/investigation continues. @MaryWTHR has an update coming up at 9am pic.twitter.com/CqnnKvVDVQ — Joe Fenton (@Joe_does_stuff) January 24, 2021

A police spokesperson said there appears to be no further threat to the public at this time.

The area where the shooting happened is along East 36th Street, five blocks west of Sherman Drive.