IMPD investigating multiple people killed in northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that left multiple people dead on the northeast side overnight.
Police were first called to the 3300 block of East 36th Street on a reported shooting. A juvenile victim was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Then investigators discovered multiple shooting victims in the same area in the 3500 block of Adams Street. Police said multiple adults were killed, but have not confirmed how many.
Homicide detectives are working to determine what happened and have cordoned off a block in each direction to search the area for evidence.
A police spokesperson said there appears to be no further threat to the public at this time.
The area where the shooting happened is along East 36th Street, five blocks west of Sherman Drive.
Police ask anybody with information about the shootings to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.