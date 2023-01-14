IMPD investigating 2 shootings at east side motel

Officers were called to the Budget 8 Inn on 21st Street near Shadeland Avenue at 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting with multiple victims at an east side motel early Saturday.

Police arrived and found two people with gunshot wounds. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities have not confirmed their identities.

Detectives have not shared information about suspects or what may have led to the shootings.