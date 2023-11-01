x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

1 killed in east Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Windsong Drive, near East 21st Street and North Mitthoeffer Road.
Credit: WTHR
Police investigate a shooting on Windsong Drive on the east side of Indianapolis on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of a person shot on Windsong Drive, near East 21st Street and North Mitthoeffer Road. According to an IMPD spokesperson, the officers found a person inside a vehicle who had apparently been shot.

The victim, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word on a possible motive or suspect at this time. Police do not believe there is a threat to those in the area.

This story will be updated as more details are confirmed.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen in court Friday

Before You Leave, Check This Out