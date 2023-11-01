1 killed in east Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Windsong Drive, near East 21st Street and North Mitthoeffer Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of a person shot on Windsong Drive, near East 21st Street and North Mitthoeffer Road. According to an IMPD spokesperson, the officers found a person inside a vehicle who had apparently been shot.

The victim, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word on a possible motive or suspect at this time. Police do not believe there is a threat to those in the area.