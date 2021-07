Officers were called to the 4500 block of Earlham Drive for a report of a person down around 7:45 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was found dead on the south side Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 4500 block of Earlham Drive for a report of a person down around 7:45 a.m. near S Keystone Ave and Thompson Road.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with undisclosed trauma who was pronounced deceased at the scene.