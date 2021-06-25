IMPD investigating 118th homicide of the year

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3000 block of East Michigan Street and a man was pronounced dead shortly after.

INDIANAPOLIS — A deadly overnight shooting marks the 118th homicide being investigated by IMPD this year.

It happened just after midnight Friday, June 25 on the city's near east side. Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3000 block of East Michigan Street, near North Rural Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead on scene by IEMS.

The victim has not yet been identified.

According to IMPD, this is the 118th homicide for the year and the 111th criminal homicide on record for the year.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).