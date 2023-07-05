IMPD investigating downtown shooting that injured 3

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were injured late Tuesday when gunfire broke out near the canal in downtown Indianapolis.
It happened just before midnight near the 400 block of Indiana Avenue.
According to a police department spokesperson, officers investigating a report of the sound of gunshots found three victims, two woman and a man, with apparent gunshot wounds.
IMPD said the women were taken to a hospital in "stable" condition. The male victim declined treatment at the scene.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.