IMPD investigating downtown shooting that injured 3

It happened late Tuesday near the canal, not far from Indiana Avenue and Michigan Street.
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were injured late Tuesday when gunfire broke out near the canal in downtown Indianapolis.

It happened just before midnight near the 400 block of Indiana Avenue.

According to a police department spokesperson, officers investigating a report of the sound of gunshots found three victims, two woman and a man, with apparent gunshot wounds. 

IMPD said the women were taken to a hospital in "stable" condition. The male victim declined treatment at the scene.

This is a developing story. It will be updated. 

